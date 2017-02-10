'Golden Girls': Test your knowledge of the classic show's Minnesota roots
Everyone seems to have a favorite "Golden Girl," but one in particular is especially beloved in Minnesota: Rose Nylund, a flighty Minnesotan who delights in telling outlandish stories about life in her hometown of St. Olaf. Betty White won acclaim - and an Emmy - for her portrayal as sweet and nave Rose, whose Norwegian-ish vocabulary and encyclopedic memory for tales of the townspeople was fodder for some of "Golden Girls"' funniest moments.
