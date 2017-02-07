For a new president, an election that won't fade
St. Charles, La. Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, the president of the National Sheriffs Association listens at left as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|5 hr
|Make Winnipeg Muslim
|2
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|23 hr
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 29
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC