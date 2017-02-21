Final investigation reveals 'fight club,' lack of oversight among problems at Mesabi
The dangerous conditions and neglect of vulnerable children at a northern Minnesota juvenile corrections facility are in full view today, in addition to the consequences, eight months after it was forced to close. The final investigation into Mesabi Academy, concluded and made public last week, shows that an employee allowed boys as young as 12 to fight one another in what was known as a "fight club," one of five instances of maltreatment that St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services determined occurred at the Buhl, Minn., operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb 8
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC