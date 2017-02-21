Final investigation reveals 'fight club,' lack of oversight among problems at Mesabi

The dangerous conditions and neglect of vulnerable children at a northern Minnesota juvenile corrections facility are in full view today, in addition to the consequences, eight months after it was forced to close. The final investigation into Mesabi Academy, concluded and made public last week, shows that an employee allowed boys as young as 12 to fight one another in what was known as a "fight club," one of five instances of maltreatment that St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services determined occurred at the Buhl, Minn., operation.

