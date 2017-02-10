Desperate immigrants risk perilous winter trek to Canada
In this Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, from left, Rita Chahal, Executive Director of Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council, Greg Janzen, Reeve of Emerson-Franklin, Tara Seel, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Jeryn Peters, Canada Border Services Agency Chief of Operations Emerson speak to media after a town hall meeting in Emerson, Manitoba. America's neighbor to the north is increasingly being seen as a haven for asylum seekers turned away by the U.S. And some are willing to risk a walk across the border in dangerous cold to get there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|2 hr
|Shiny as a heel
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb 8
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC