Dems Wade Into National Leadership Fight

Looking to influence the future course of their party, New Haven's Democratic Town Committee plans to endorse one of the leading candidates for national chairman in a hard-fought battle reviving the conflicting visions of Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. Nearly 70 of the city's Democrats, mostly its ward co-chairs, gathered at the Betsy Ross Parish House on Kimberly Avenue in the Hill Monday to debate whom to back in that Democratic National Committee chair fight: U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota , a prominent supporter of Sanders' presidential primary campaign; or former Obama Labor Secretary Tom Perez , a prominent supporter of Clinton's quest.

