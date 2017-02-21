Dems Wade Into National Leadership Fight

Read more: New Haven Independent

Looking to influence the future course of their party, New Haven's Democratic Town Committee plans to endorse one of the leading candidates for national chairman in a hard-fought battle reviving the conflicting visions of Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. Nearly 70 of the city's Democrats, mostly its ward co-chairs, gathered at the Betsy Ross Parish House on Kimberly Avenue in the Hill Monday to debate whom to back in that Democratic National Committee chair fight: U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota , a prominent supporter of Sanders' presidential primary campaign; or former Obama Labor Secretary Tom Perez , a prominent supporter of Clinton's quest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

