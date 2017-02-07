Demolisher of home of Wetterling killer gives lot to city
" A real estate developer who demolished the Minnesota home of the man who killed Jacob Wettlerling in 1989 says he is giving the vacant lot to the city of Annandale. Developer Tim Thone said Tuesday the city has agreed not to develop the quarter-acre lot for at least a decade.
