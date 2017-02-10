Democrats Consider Their Future and W...

Democrats Consider Their Future and Who to Pick as Party Chair

Read more: KXL-AM Portland

Supporters of Congressman Keith Ellison to become the next chair of the Democratic National Committee held mismatched signs - some from a nurses' union, others from different labor groups and the Minnesota representatives formal campaign for the party office. The hundred or so people who came to a Democratic Party meeting in Baltimore on Saturday backing Ellison's bid sang and marched around the building's lobby.

