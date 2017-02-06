Dayton seeks quick vote on MinnesotaCare 'buy-in'

Two DFL state lawmakers on Monday touted Gov. Mark Dayton's proposal to expand access to the public MinnesotaCare health plan, urging a legislative vote by April 1 so it could be offered to Minnesotans in 2018. Private health insurance options are dwindling for rural Minnesotans, said state Rep. Clark Johnson, DFL-North Mankato, so opening up more space in the state's 25-year-old MinnesotaCare program makes sense.

