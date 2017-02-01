Crime for Feb. 3

Crime for Feb. 3

The Lyon County Sheriff's Department assisted Minnesota State Patrol in an incident reported at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday on the intersection of 360th Street and Minnesota Highway 23, the Lyon County Sheriff's Department said. MARSHALL - A Marshall man, 28, was cited for no proof of insurance in an incident reported at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday on the intersection of West College Drive and Channel Parkway, Marshall Police said.

