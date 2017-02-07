Career, technical teachers in short s...

Career, technical teachers in short supply at Minnesota schools

5 hrs ago Read more: Business North

Minnesota schools say they don't have enough teachers to help prepare high school students for careers, and in the coming weeks lawmakers at the Capitol are expected to step in to help. The debate about career-focused classes like manufacturing, business and health care has been part of a broader state conversation about changes to teacher licensing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.

