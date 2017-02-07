Career, technical teachers in short supply at Minnesota schools
Minnesota schools say they don't have enough teachers to help prepare high school students for careers, and in the coming weeks lawmakers at the Capitol are expected to step in to help. The debate about career-focused classes like manufacturing, business and health care has been part of a broader state conversation about changes to teacher licensing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|3 hr
|Make Winnipeg Muslim
|2
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|21 hr
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|23 hr
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 29
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC