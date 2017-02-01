Bill targeting workplace ordinances moves forward at Minnesota Capitol
After hours of public testimony, most of it in opposition to the bill, the House Job Growth and Energy Affordability Policy and Finance Committee approved the plan in a 13-9 party line vote. A bill aimed at repealing Minneapolis and St. Paul's new paid sick leave ordinances - and preventing other Minnesota cities from passing their own labor rules - cleared a first hurdle in the Minnesota Legislature on Thursday.
