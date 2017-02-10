Bill Proposed to Lower Minnesota's Legal Drinking Age
A Minnesota House Republican has introduced a bill this week that would lower Minnesota's legal drinking age to 19. Rep. Joe Hoppe authored the bill with hopes of curbing binge drinking among college students. Minnesota's legal drinking age went from 19 to 21 in 1986, when the National Minimum Drinking Age Act threatened federal highway funding for non-complying states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|22 hr
|Taylor
|1
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Thu
|chugs are still pos
|3
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb 8
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC