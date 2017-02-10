Bill Proposed to Lower Minnesota's Le...

Bill Proposed to Lower Minnesota's Legal Drinking Age

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KSTP

A Minnesota House Republican has introduced a bill this week that would lower Minnesota's legal drinking age to 19. Rep. Joe Hoppe authored the bill with hopes of curbing binge drinking among college students. Minnesota's legal drinking age went from 19 to 21 in 1986, when the National Minimum Drinking Age Act threatened federal highway funding for non-complying states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 22 hr Taylor 1
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Thu chugs are still pos 3
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb 8 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08) Feb 6 Squidward1234567 792
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb 2 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jan 29 Solarman 1
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,628 • Total comments across all topics: 278,764,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC