Biden, Sanders weigh in on race to le...

Biden, Sanders weigh in on race to lead Democratic Party

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Former Vice President Joe Biden is backing Tom Perez to head the Democratic National Committee, calling the former Obama administration labor secretary the "best bet to help bring the party back." Biden's endorsement - a sign of Perez's strong support among former Obama administration officials - drew a sharp response from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, escalating the relatively sleepy party chairman battle into a fight between the liberal wing that supported Sanders' insurgent primary bid and backers of Hillary Clinton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Tue Trump is Accounta... 1
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jan 29 Solarman 1
Want to make easy money? Jan 29 Fantasia 1
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 28 Blink 3
City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09) Jan 27 Gyorgy Szoros 53
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Jan 27 3rd Wife 28
News Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other... Jan 20 wouldbuy 1
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,472,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC