Biden, Sanders weigh in on race to lead Democratic Party
Former Vice President Joe Biden is backing Tom Perez to head the Democratic National Committee, calling the former Obama administration labor secretary the "best bet to help bring the party back." Biden's endorsement - a sign of Perez's strong support among former Obama administration officials - drew a sharp response from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, escalating the relatively sleepy party chairman battle into a fight between the liberal wing that supported Sanders' insurgent primary bid and backers of Hillary Clinton.
