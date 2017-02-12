Babies born addicted to opioids, drugs on rise in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is seeing an increase in babies born dependent on opioids or other addictive drugs. The state Department of Health Services says 598 babies were born addicted, known as neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS, in 2015.
