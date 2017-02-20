Audit Finds Gaps in Diversifying Stat...

Audit Finds Gaps in Diversifying State Hiring, Contracting

2 hrs ago Read more: WDIO

A new audit shows there's more work to be done to diversify Minnesota's hiring, purchasing and contracting practices. The audit found the state historically has had strong policies to promote equal opportunities for minorities and other targeted groups.

