Audit finds errors in Minnesota's public insurance programs

12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A new audit finds continued trouble for Minnesota when it comes to determining who is eligible for public health insurance programs, with the latest report finding errors in one out of every six cases reviewed. The audit commissioned by the Department of Human Services reviewed 300 eligibility determinations for people covered through the public insurance programs between October 2015 and January 2016.

