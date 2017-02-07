Audit finds errors in Minnesota's public insurance programs
A new audit finds continued trouble for Minnesota when it comes to determining who is eligible for public health insurance programs, with the latest report finding errors in one out of every six cases reviewed. The audit commissioned by the Department of Human Services reviewed 300 eligibility determinations for people covered through the public insurance programs between October 2015 and January 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|15 hr
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 29
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC