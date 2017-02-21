Attention to redistricting is particu...

Attention to redistricting is particularly hot in Minnesota this year

12 hrs ago

Fresh evidence that Minnesota politics is slipping down a rabbit hole into hyperpartisanship came last week in hearings on bills that would set rules for redistricting - in 2021. Redistricting - the postcensus redrawing of congressional and legislative district boundaries and its attendant opportunity to gain partisan or regional advantage - is akin to a blood sport for political insiders.

