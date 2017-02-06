Appeals court weighs Trump ban as tra...

Appeals court weighs Trump ban as travelers arrive to tears

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Just hours after an appeals court blocked an attempt to... . Members of International Migrants Alliance in Hong Kong hold placards during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's selective country travel ban outside of the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08) 7 hr Squidward1234567 792
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) 9 hr Waikiki the DUMP 43
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb 2 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jan 29 Solarman 1
Want to make easy money? Jan 29 Fantasia 1
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 28 Blink 3
City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09) Jan 27 Gyorgy Szoros 53
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC