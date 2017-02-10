Appeals Court asked to decide Dodge C...

Appeals Court asked to decide Dodge County feedlot dispute

Read more: Star Tribune

A bitter three-year community fight over a hog feedlot in Dodge County has landed before three state Court of Appeals judges who are now being asked to decide a question that environmentalists see as critical to the future of clean water in Minnesota. What obligation do county governments in rural areas have to protect their citizens from the impact of a growing livestock industry? "There is absolutely no effort on the county's part to address serious public health concerns or the serious environmental concerns relating to these factory farms," said Sonja Trom Eayrs, who grew up in Dodge County and has been leading the fight against the feedlot.

