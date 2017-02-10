After suite misuse, rebuild public tr...

After suite misuse, rebuild public trust in stadium leadership

Ted Mondale, executive director of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, and Michele Kelm-Helgen, the authority's chair, responded after Minnesota Legislative Auditor James Nobles delivered a report at a joint meeting of the House and Senate State Government Finance committees on Tuesday on use of the luxury suites at the U.S. Bank Stadium. A four-hour hearing last Tuesday allowed Minnesota legislators to ask dozens of hard-hitting questions about the use of U.S. Bank Stadium luxury suites by the public facility's governing board and executive director.

