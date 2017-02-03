A True 'Minnesotan' Super Bowl Halfti...

A True 'Minnesotan' Super Bowl Halftime Show Next Year

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

Next year Minnesota hosts Super Bowl 52. There needs to be something truly 'Minnesotan' and here's a few great possibilities. Super Bowl 52 is being hosted by Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Sun Proud Honkey Hater 41
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb 2 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jan 29 Solarman 1
Want to make easy money? Jan 29 Fantasia 1
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 28 Blink 3
City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09) Jan 27 Gyorgy Szoros 53
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Jan 27 3rd Wife 28
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC