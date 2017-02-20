2013 Child Abuse Death Prompts Lawsuit
A lawsuit connected to a high profile Minnesota child abuse case was filed Friday in Pope County. Family members of Eric Dean filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Pope County, three employees of Pope County, Eric's dad, David, and Elizabeth Peltier, Eric's grandmother.
