Ventura loses appeal to reinstate $1....

Ventura loses appeal to reinstate $1.8M verdict

11 hrs ago

The Supreme Court has turned away former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura's bid for reinstatement of a $1.8 million verdict in his defamation case against the estate of slain Navy SEAL and "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle.

Chicago, IL

