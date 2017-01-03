The Latest: Expert: Sex offender ruli...

The Latest: Expert: Sex offender ruling very serious setback

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

The Latest on a federal appeals court ruling that Minnesota's sex offender treatment program is constitutional : A federal appeals court ruling that says Minnesota's sex offender program is constitutional is a major stumbling block for critics of the program. That's according to Eric Janus, a professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul and a leading expert on such programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c... 5 hr okimar 2
News Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio... 7 hr Frogface Kate 7
News Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13) Jan 1 LachieSP 20
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Dec 28 Adolph Trumpler 25
News Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ... Dec 26 A Loyal Vacationer 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min... Dec 9 Trump your President 56
News It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn... Dec '16 o see the light 20
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,607,682

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC