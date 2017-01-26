Surrogacy is the latest reproductive rights debate at the Minnesota Capitol
Chris and Ann Carda prayed before dinner at their home in St. Louis Park on Jan. 11. Their son, Harrison, 1, was carried by a surrogate mom. Ann and Chris Carda received a phone call two years ago that changed their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|4 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|12 hr
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Sat
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 27
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 27
|3rd Wife
|28
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Jan 20
|wouldbuy
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC