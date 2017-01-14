Stopping traffic: Minnesota lawmakers try increase penalties for common protest tactic

In this July 9, 2016 file photo, marchers block part of Interstate 94 in St. Paul, Minn., during a protest sparked by the recent police killings of black men in Minnesota and Louisiana. The killing of Philando Castile by a Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop last week tore open wounds that hadn't yet healed in Minnesota's black community from a previous officer-involved death last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.