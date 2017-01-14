Stopping traffic: Minnesota lawmakers try increase penalties for common protest tactic
In this July 9, 2016 file photo, marchers block part of Interstate 94 in St. Paul, Minn., during a protest sparked by the recent police killings of black men in Minnesota and Louisiana. The killing of Philando Castile by a Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop last week tore open wounds that hadn't yet healed in Minnesota's black community from a previous officer-involved death last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Fri
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Benzo Man Here To Help
|Fri
|Pain
|1
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Thu
|misbehaved
|27
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC