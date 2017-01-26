Report seeks clear portrait of rural Minnesota
Nearly three-fourths of Minnesota residents live in urban areas, and the population in the rest of the state is getting older, the State Demographic Center says in a report that seeks to create a more nuanced understanding of Minnesota outside the Twin Cities area. The findings raise concerns for the future workforce in smaller communities and highlight the need for planning for delivering health care and other services to their residents, the report says.
