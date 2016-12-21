Puerto Rico's new gov promises immedi...

Puerto Rico's new gov promises immediate push for statehood

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Ricardo Rossello was sworn in Monday as the U.S. territory prepares for what many b... A Delaware man wounded in an attack at a New Year's Eve celebration in Istanbul says he survived by playing dead. A Delaware man wounded in an attack at a New Year's Eve celebration in Istanbul says he survived by playing dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13) Sun LachieSP 20
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Dec 28 Adolph Trumpler 25
News Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ... Dec 26 A Loyal Vacationer 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min... Dec 9 Trump your President 56
News It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn... Dec '16 o see the light 20
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14) Nov '16 LAND OF CHEATERS 30
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,542,774

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC