Protect Minnesota's strong, proud history of health coverage

23 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesota has a proud history of ensuring the vast majority of its residents access to reasonable health coverage, no matter their income. In 2015, nearly 96 percent of Minnesotans were insured, thanks not only to the federal Affordable Care Act and high rates of employer-sponsored coverage, but also to long-standing state-level policy choices.

