'Plow Cams' Allow Drivers to See Minnesota Road Conditions
Motorists venturing out onto snowy highways can now get a close-up look at the conditions they might encounter thanks to "plow cams" that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has mounted on some of its snowplows. The video cameras are mounted on some of MnDOT's 838 snowplows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|21 hr
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Fri
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Fri
|3rd Wife
|28
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Jan 20
|wouldbuy
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Benzo Man Here To Help
|Jan 13
|Pain
|1
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC