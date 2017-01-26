Photos: Minnesotans protest at MSP over new refugee policy
The rally was one of several reported nationwide in the wake of Trump's executive order banning migrants from 7 primarily Muslim countries. Gallery: James Badue, who is with the Minnesota NAACP, led protesters in a chant: "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here," as an airport police officer tried to quiet him Saturday at Minneapolis-St.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to make easy money?
|2 hr
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Sat
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Fri
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Fri
|3rd Wife
|28
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Jan 20
|wouldbuy
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Benzo Man Here To Help
|Jan 13
|Pain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC