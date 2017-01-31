P.J. Fleck beats out Jerry Kill for Hopkins' Boye Mafe
The Gophers added their sixth in-state commitment to this year's recruiting class Tuesday night, when Hopkins defensive end Boye Mafe gave them a verbal commitment. The 6-4, 225-pound Mafe had reportedly narrowed his choices to Minnesota and Rutgers after getting visited at school by Jerry Kill, the former Gophers head coach who is now Rutgers' offensive coordinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|16 hr
|Trump is Accounta...
|1
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 29
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 27
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 27
|3rd Wife
|28
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Jan 20
|wouldbuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC