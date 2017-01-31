P.J. Fleck beats out Jerry Kill for Hopkins' Boye Mafe

The Gophers added their sixth in-state commitment to this year's recruiting class Tuesday night, when Hopkins defensive end Boye Mafe gave them a verbal commitment. The 6-4, 225-pound Mafe had reportedly narrowed his choices to Minnesota and Rutgers after getting visited at school by Jerry Kill, the former Gophers head coach who is now Rutgers' offensive coordinator.

