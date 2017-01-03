Once the war was over, WWII vet Jerome Hanson brought peace home to Minnesota
When Sharon Harding revealed a box holding a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and a French Legion of Honor, among other decorations, at her father's funeral in late December, it took many in attendance by surprise. "I had people come up to me and say, 'All these years I've known your family, I never knew your dad was even a veteran, much less such a decorated one,'a <" Harding said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|9 hr
|Amazed
|6
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|9 hr
|Two Democrat Perv...
|1
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 28
|Adolph Trumpler
|25
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec 9
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|20
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC