New legislators weigh ending Minnesota's Sunday booze ban

A ban on Sunday liquor sales that has been Minnesota law for more than eight decades could face a more aggressive challenge than usual this year due to an influx of new legislators and a push by one of the state's most powerful politicians. It's a perennial topic at the Legislature, where advocates' hopes of repealing the Sunday sales ban are routinely crushed by wide margins, keeping Minnesota as one of just 12 states that ban liquor stores from opening on Sundays.

