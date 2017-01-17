New legislators weigh ending Minnesota's Sunday booze ban
A ban on Sunday liquor sales that has been Minnesota law for more than eight decades could face a more aggressive challenge than usual this year due to an influx of new legislators and a push by one of the state's most powerful politicians. It's a perennial topic at the Legislature, where advocates' hopes of repealing the Sunday sales ban are routinely crushed by wide margins, keeping Minnesota as one of just 12 states that ban liquor stores from opening on Sundays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Benzo Man Here To Help
|Jan 13
|Pain
|1
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 12
|misbehaved
|27
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC