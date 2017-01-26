More than $2.3M Approved to Help Minnesotans Affected by Storms, Flooding
More than $2.3 million in relief assistance has been approved to help homeowners and renters affected by September storms and flooding in southern Minnesota. The Federal Emergency Management Agency states the funding will help those in Blue Earth, Freeborn, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties with recovery after storms swept through the area from Sept.
