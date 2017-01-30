More protests due in Twin Cities against Trump immigration order
Reactions continued to build in the Twin Cities Monday to President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries. An ecumenical coalition of clergy members will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to announce their opposition to the executive order issued last Friday.
