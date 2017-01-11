Minnesota's outdoor ice rinks feeling...

Minnesota's outdoor ice rinks feeling the heat

17 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A warm January is prompting some Minnesotans to hang up their skates and sticks and pick up their golf clubs. Many cities, including Minneapolis, Coon Rapids, St. Paul, Golden Valley, Mankato, Maple Grove and St. Cloud, have closed their unrefrigerated outdoor ice rinks because of the recent warm weather.

