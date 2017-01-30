Minnesota's Medical Marijuana Program Needs More Money
Minnesota's medical marijuana program needs extra state funding to cover the costs of its patient database and inspections of drug manufacturers, just a few of the regulations that make it one of the most restrictive such laws in the country. It's the latest reminder of the financial constraints on the program borne from the heavy restrictions on Minnesota's 2014 law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Sun
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 27
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 27
|3rd Wife
|28
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Jan 20
|wouldbuy
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC