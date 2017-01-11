Minnesotans head for D.C. to march Saturday

Hundreds of Minnesotans, mostly women, boarded buses before the sun rose Friday at departure points across the Twin Cities and around the state - bound for what's expected to be a massive demonstration for women's rights on the day after Donald Trump's inauguration. Gallery: People boarded a bus chartered for the Women's March on Washington from downtown Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, January 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.