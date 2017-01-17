Minnesotans advised to check log furniture for invasive species
A rustic walnut log coffee table, described as hickory, was infested and destroyed by the velvet longhorned beetle, one of the invasive insects found last year by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture suggests owners of rustic log furniture look for signs of insect damage.
