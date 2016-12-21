Minnesotan Somali students blow away competition in Quran contest
There are 4 comments on the Star Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled Minnesotan Somali students blow away competition in Quran contest. In it, Star Tribune reports that:
When it comes to memorizing Islam's holy book, Ahmed Mohamed, 15, of Minneapolis, proved himself to be one of the best in the nation. He joined other Twin Cities Somali-American teens in dominating the competition at a Qur'an memorization contest in Chicago.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.
|
Since: Apr 13
1,275
Location hidden
|
#1 2 hrs ago
The fuss which is being made about memorizing the quran never fails to amaze me.
It shows where Muslims have their priorities. No wonder, no geniuses come up in natural sciences.
It is a surprise that there are even doctors.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#2 1 hr ago
Indeed
Has anyone ever heard of a Muslim scientist?
It's an example of what they think intelligence is...rote memory, brainwashing and intimidation.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#3 1 hr ago
...and if the kid can't get his Hadiths straight they probably beat him with a dead goat.
|
Oxford, UK
|
#4 53 min ago
What does this tell you, that such stuff is legally happening inside america?
Quran, the ultimate hate manual, the source of the death of hundreds of millions of innocent non-muslims, is being legally memorized in competitions, that have police protection, state protection, and legal protection, granted by non-muslims themselves.
What does it tell you? Are we, or are we not insane?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Sun
|LachieSP
|20
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 28
|Adolph Trumpler
|25
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec 9
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|20
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|LAND OF CHEATERS
|30
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC