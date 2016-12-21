Minnesotan Somali students blow away ...

Minnesotan Somali students blow away competition in Quran contest

There are 4 comments on the Star Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled Minnesotan Somali students blow away competition in Quran contest. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

When it comes to memorizing Islam's holy book, Ahmed Mohamed, 15, of Minneapolis, proved himself to be one of the best in the nation. He joined other Twin Cities Somali-American teens in dominating the competition at a Qur'an memorization contest in Chicago.

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,275

Location hidden
#1 2 hrs ago
The fuss which is being made about memorizing the quran never fails to amaze me.

It shows where Muslims have their priorities. No wonder, no geniuses come up in natural sciences.

It is a surprise that there are even doctors.

2

2

2

2

Memorizing crap

Regina, Canada

#2 1 hr ago
Marie-Luise_J wrote:
The fuss which is being made about memorizing the quran never fails to amaze me.

It shows where Muslims have their priorities. No wonder, no geniuses come up in natural sciences.

It is a surprise that there are even doctors.
Indeed

Has anyone ever heard of a Muslim scientist?

It's an example of what they think intelligence is...rote memory, brainwashing and intimidation.

2

2

2

1

Memorizing crap

Regina, Canada

#3 1 hr ago
...and if the kid can't get his Hadiths straight they probably beat him with a dead goat.

1

1

1

1

Riddle me this

Oxford, UK

#4 53 min ago
What does this tell you, that such stuff is legally happening inside america?

Quran, the ultimate hate manual, the source of the death of hundreds of millions of innocent non-muslims, is being legally memorized in competitions, that have police protection, state protection, and legal protection, granted by non-muslims themselves.

What does it tell you? Are we, or are we not insane?

1

1

