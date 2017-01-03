Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: The 2017 Session Convenes
In the first week of the 2017 session, the Minnesota legislature determined leadership positions in both the House and the Senate and got to work on high-priority issues. The House and Senate both met Tuesday and Thursday to swear in members, elect leaders and adopt many of the typical opening week resolutions.
