Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: Movement on MNsure, Real ID in Short Week
The Minnesota Legislature had a short week, with offices closed on Monday due to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. On Tuesday, legislators were back and committees continued with introductory hearings and began hearing bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Special Politicians
|2
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Jan 20
|wouldbuy
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Benzo Man Here To Help
|Jan 13
|Pain
|1
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 12
|misbehaved
|27
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC