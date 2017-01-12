Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: Committees Meet for the First Time
Most House and Senate committees met for the first time this past week. Hearings were spent receiving introductory briefings and listening to caucus staff, experts and agencies review the issues each committee is expected to address during session.
