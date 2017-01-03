Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: 2017 Legislative Session Preview
On January 3, 2017, not only will the 90th session of the Minnesota Legislature convene, but the Minnesota Capitol building will once again be open to the public after undergoing a three-year, $272 million comprehensive restoration. With Republicans taking control of the Senate from the DFL in November with a 34-33 majority, new Senate leadership will also be taking the helm.
