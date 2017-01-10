Minnesota to pilot innovative `one-stop-shop' model of mental health care
Minnesotans who struggle with a combination of mental illnesses and substance abuse disorders will soon receive faster and more integrated care in their communities, without having to navigate a byzantine system of local health agencies and clinics. Under a pilot program announced Thursday and set to begin in July, six community health clinics across the state will offer a range of therapies for people suffering from multiple disorders, including chemical addictions and serious mental illnesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Wed
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Wed
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 28
|Adolph Trumpler
|25
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec 9
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|20
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC