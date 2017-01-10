Minnesota to pilot innovative `one-stop-shop' model of mental health care

Minnesotans who struggle with a combination of mental illnesses and substance abuse disorders will soon receive faster and more integrated care in their communities, without having to navigate a byzantine system of local health agencies and clinics. Under a pilot program announced Thursday and set to begin in July, six community health clinics across the state will offer a range of therapies for people suffering from multiple disorders, including chemical addictions and serious mental illnesses.

