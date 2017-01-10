Minnesota to pilot innovative `one-st...

Minnesota to pilot innovative `one-stop-shop' model of mental health care

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesotans who struggle with a combination of mental illnesses and substance abuse disorders will soon receive faster and more integrated care in their communities, without having to navigate a byzantine system of local health agencies and clinics. Under a pilot program announced Thursday and set to begin in July, six community health clinics across the state will offer a range of therapies for people suffering from multiple disorders, including chemical addictions and serious mental illnesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio... Wed Old Pom 8
News Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c... Wed okimar 2
News Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13) Jan 1 LachieSP 20
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Dec 28 Adolph Trumpler 25
News Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ... Dec 26 A Loyal Vacationer 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min... Dec 9 Trump your President 56
News It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn... Dec '16 o see the light 20
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,030 • Total comments across all topics: 277,647,741

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC