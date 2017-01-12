Minnesota Republicans introduce two extreme gun bills
The first is " permitless carry ," granting anyone in Minnesota the right to carry a gun wherever they go. The gun lobby prefers to call it "constitutional carry," and it would invalidate all state laws on carrying or possession of weapons in public.
