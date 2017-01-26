Minnesota protesters erupt after Republicans pass bill to...

Protesters on Tuesday shut down a Minnesota House of Representatives hearing after lawmakers voted to pass a GOP-led measure that would charge activists for law enforcement costs associated with disruptive demonstrations. Tuesday's committee meeting ended abruptly after the bill to allow local police departments to charge protesters for the costs associated with demonstrations passed nine-to-six along party lines in the House Civil Law and Data Practices Policy Committee - with every Republican on the committee voting for it, and every Democrat against.

