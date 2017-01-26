Minnesota Ironman Bicycle Ride expects to move to Waconia
The move to the new location is expected to increase participation as the novelty of a new course entices more riders to register. The 51st Minnesota Ironman Bicycle Ride is slated to move this spring from Washington County to Waconia - despite the fact that the ride has yet to be approved by the Waconia City Council.
