Minnesota Ironman Bicycle Ride expects to move to Waconia

15 hrs ago

The move to the new location is expected to increase participation as the novelty of a new course entices more riders to register. The 51st Minnesota Ironman Bicycle Ride is slated to move this spring from Washington County to Waconia - despite the fact that the ride has yet to be approved by the Waconia City Council.

