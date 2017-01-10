Minnesota has 'most miserable winter' according to Thrillist
According to Thrillist, Minnesota takes the number one spot for having the 'most miserable winter' out of all 50 states, but North Dakotans don't get too excited because you're in the top five too. The Valley News team spoke with people on both sides of the Red River to see if we're really that miserable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|15 hr
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|21 hr
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 28
|Adolph Trumpler
|25
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec 9
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|20
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC